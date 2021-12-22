Restoring Dignity and The Furniture Project team up to create furniture bank

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha non-profits are joining forces to open a furniture bank to help refugees resettle in our community.

The idea was sparked after both groups helped a record-breaking number of refugees in 2021.

“We are bursting at the seams,” said Hannah Wyble, Restoring Dignity Executive Director.

Restoring Dignity and The Furniture Project play a crucial role in making sure refugees have what they need when they arrive in Omaha.

Providing things like furniture, dishes, pots, and pans.

“A lot of these families are sleeping on the floor. No beds, no dressers, no tables. So, they have the opportunity to come to our donation center to get items that they need to furnish their home,” said Wyble.

The need grew significantly in August after the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan and it quickly fell to the Taliban. Since then the Omaha metro has welcomed in nearly 850 refugees from Afghanistan alone.

Another 900 refugees from Afghanistan are expected to arrive by the end of February.

“The current situation with the families coming from Afghanistan has really highlighted the urgency that families face,” said Drew Gerken, Founder of The Furniture Project.

Leaders with Restoring Dignity and The Furniture Project say once the word got out that refugees would be heading here—the Omaha community stepped up big with donations.

But all those items quickly filled up their 5,000 square foot space.

The two non-profits have now moved to this 18,000 square foot space to help meet the needs in the community. And soon they’ll assist refugees on a larger scale.

“Our two organizations are coming together to create Omaha’s first furniture bank,” said Wyble.

It will still take a couple of months of work to get the furniture bank up and running.

In addition to needing more donations—Restoring Dignity and The Furniture Project will need about 500 volunteers throughout 2022 to help keep the new furniture bank running.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.