Pedestrian hit near busy northwest Omaha intersection

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were advising commuters to avoid the area around 108th and Maple streets after a pedestrian was struck there.

An OPD dispatcher confirmed that a pedestrian was hit near the west Omaha intersection at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. One person was transported from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 New for updates.

