Omaha teens charged with first-degree murder headed for trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two teens facing first-degree murder charges after a man found shot on the sidewalk in October died will go to trial, a Douglas County judge ruled Wednesday.

Elijah Robinson, 18, and Justyn Wagner, 19, are accused of killing KorVanta Hill. Police responded to a ShotSpotter call on Oct. 18 near 39 and Pratt streets and found Hill on the sidewalk. Hill was taken to Nebraska Medicine where he was pronounced dead.

Robinson waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and no bond was allowed. His case will go to trial for first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Wagner is also being held without bond after Douglas County Judge Thomas Harmon ruled his case will go to trial. Wagner faces the same charges as Robinson with an additional charge of possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

