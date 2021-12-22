Omaha business owner in snow removal frustrated over lack of snow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Don’t let the lack of snow fool you, officially today is the first day of winter.

Christmas is just a few days away and forecasters say it won’t be a white one. We haven’t had much snow in Omaha so far this year.

“It is rather odd, you look back over the last 10 years the last time we had this little snow this late is 2017 and then that season ended up with less than 20 inches of snow around the area so it’s rare, it can happen but usually we do have more on the ground right now,” said Rusty Lord.

Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord says so far we’ve had eight-tenths of an inch of snow. That’s not a lot of snow and if you’re in the snow removal business, that small amount of snowfall is a big deal.

Joe Kozol owns Kozy Lawn Care and right now, he’s pushing paper instead of snow. That means no wintertime work for Joe or his employees.

“It’s a huge deal because we all have payments to make, we all have bills to pay and a lot of people depend on it and it kind of a big deal and there’s nothing in sight in the near future of moisture and snow so it’s a little frustrating,” said Kozol.

The snow plows have sat ideal. Joe says this is a pretty bad year so far but he’s seen worse over the course or more than 30 years in the business.

“When I first started I remember I took out a loan just to get through the winter cause it was that bad.”

The temperatures are warm for this time of year but Joe remains optimistic that snow will fall and hopefully soon.

“Well it’s really the only income for my workers, last year was an absolute blessing, this year it’s just a guessing game but it will come.”

The frustrating thing about all of this is there’s absolutely nothing Joe or anybody else can do to make it better.

“Not much we can do we’re at God’s will.”

Joe says part of his crew will have to go on unemployment until the snow begins to fall.

