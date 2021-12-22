Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol: Late night emergency alert was an error

December 21, 2021
December 21, 2021(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you were awoken late Tuesday night by an alert on your phone, it wasn’t from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Smartphones across the 6 News viewing area lit up, vibrated, and provided an ear-piercing squelch with the message “Emergency Alert. The following is a test of the Emergency Alert System. This is a monthly test of the EAS.”

The message was delivered at 11:07 p.m.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported Wednesday morning that the NSP, Nebraska Public Media, and NEMA alternate the monthly tests between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. but the tests are only supposed to be activated for broadcast media. You often see those running as crawls across the screen with a brief audio interrupt.

On Tuesday night, it was NSP’s turn to trigger the test. NSP acknowledged Wednesday morning that it inadvertently activated the Wireless Emergency Alert System.

The state patrol apologized for any inconvenience or distress the error may have caused.

