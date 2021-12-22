Murray bridge in Nebraska opens as single lane after collapse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bridge in Murray, Nebraska is now open to a single lane according to Nebraska DOT.

Crews had been working on the project along Highway 1 in the town south of Bellevue which at one point faced a serious setback. Intense rain washed out the road leading to the bridge and swept away the ground underneath.

Again, the viaduct is open to a single lane with temporary traffic signals. Drivers are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, buckle up, and put phones down.

Murray Viaduct now has one lane opened. Traffic will be controlled by a traffic signal.

