Advertisement

Iowa man arraigned on 7 charges for Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man charged earlier for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was arraigned on a new federal indictment that includes a felony count that could carry up to 20 years in prison.

Leo Christopher Kelly has been free on pretrial release. The 36-year-old appeared via video for his arraignment Tuesday.

His attorney, Kira West, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The most serious charge Kelly faces is obstruction of an official proceeding. Two other charges carry up to 10 years in prison. T

he remaining charges are misdemeanors carrying up to six months in prison. A status update on his case was set for Feb. 25.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigate car crashing into home
Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Omaha under investigation
Fremont County deputies arrest two Omaha men after catching fake license plates
Police respond to walk-in shooting victim at Nebraska Medical Center
Three people accused of drug crimes in Nebraska sentenced

Latest News

Bright future for Omaha arts
Bright future for Omaha arts
Omaha Police respond to holiday shooting on Christmas
Omaha Police respond to holiday shooting on Christmas
Two men cited for holiday stabbing on Christmas
Two men cited for holiday stabbing on Christmas
Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska man dies after fleeing traffic stop
Hour by hour wind gusts Monday
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Breezy Monday morning with increasing clouds