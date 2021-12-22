Health experts anticipate more cases of new variant as long lines gather in Omaha for drive-thru COVID test

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s been a long line all day at the Nomi Health COVID testing at Oak View Mall Tuesday.

Experts say to expect more cases because of the new variant.

“We’ve been vaccinated and boosters and had no issues. We just want to be on the safe side,” said Joseph Distenfano.

Joseph Distenfano and his wife Rose are among dozens of cars waiting for a drive-thru COVID test.

“She came down with it yesterday and was in bed all night, and slept this morning. We wanted to be on the safe side and find out the real story,” said Joseph.

The couple plans to travel in town to see family this weekend and wants to make sure they aren’t spreading COVID. The problem is so many other seasonal bugs like the cold and flu mimic some of the symptoms.

A handful of people 6 News talked to in line thought the same. They just want to celebrate the holidays and the COVID test is just another precaution.

“We don’t want to do something and wish we would have been tested.”

The dilemma for some is the speed of the test. The results here in what’s called an antigen test come back quickly.

A PCR test can take a few days to get results. Experts want all of us to be mindful of the risks over Christmas and New Year’s.

“If people are vaccinated ensuring that you are taking precautions going into those settings certainly, we could see an increase in cases over the holiday. I wouldn’t be surprised at all about that happening,” said Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse.

