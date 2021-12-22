Advertisement

Health experts anticipate more cases of new variant as long lines gather in Omaha for drive-thru COVID test

By Brian Mastre
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s been a long line all day at the Nomi Health COVID testing at Oak View Mall Tuesday.

Experts say to expect more cases because of the new variant.

“We’ve been vaccinated and boosters and had no issues. We just want to be on the safe side,” said Joseph Distenfano.

Joseph Distenfano and his wife Rose are among dozens of cars waiting for a drive-thru COVID test.

“She came down with it yesterday and was in bed all night, and slept this morning. We wanted to be on the safe side and find out the real story,” said Joseph.

The couple plans to travel in town to see family this weekend and wants to make sure they aren’t spreading COVID. The problem is so many other seasonal bugs like the cold and flu mimic some of the symptoms.

A handful of people 6 News talked to in line thought the same. They just want to celebrate the holidays and the COVID test is just another precaution.

“We don’t want to do something and wish we would have been tested.”

The dilemma for some is the speed of the test. The results here in what’s called an antigen test come back quickly.

A PCR test can take a few days to get results. Experts want all of us to be mindful of the risks over Christmas and New Year’s.

“If people are vaccinated ensuring that you are taking precautions going into those settings certainly, we could see an increase in cases over the holiday. I wouldn’t be surprised at all about that happening,” said Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Dec. 21 COVID-19 update: Omicron variant found in Douglas County
Nathan Michael Tripp
Kidnapping suspect returned to Iowa
Wallet thief hits small businesses in Omaha metro
500 animals removed from Papillion home
Omaha Police use pepper balls to disperse unruly crowd

Latest News

BREAKING: 10 cases omicron variant confirmed in Douglas County
Douglas County confirms 10 omicron variant cases
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Dec. 21 COVID-19 update: Omicron variant found in Douglas County
Dr. Lindsay Huse
FULL VIDEO: Douglas County COVID-19 update
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain in the United States,...
US sees 1st confirmed omicron-related death as variant takes over