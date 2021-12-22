Advertisement

Ex-jailer accused of helping inmate escape in Webster County

Michelle Renee Valenti, 30, of Fort Dodge, faces several felony charges in connection with the...
Michelle Renee Valenti, 30, of Fort Dodge, faces several felony charges in connection with the Dec. 11 incident in which an inmate was able to break out of the jail.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A former jailer in Webster County is facing charges accusing her of helping an inmate escape.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports that 30-year-old Michelle Renee Valenti of Fort Dodge faces several felony charges in connection with the Dec. 11 incident in which an inmate, 43-year-old Jordan Mefferd of Fort Dodge, was able to break out of the jail.

Mefferd was taken back into custody hours later. A criminal complaint cites surveillance video showing that Valenti was the only person with access to the controls capable of unlocking the door Mefferd used in his escape.

Authorities say Valenti later admitted to facilitating the escape.

