Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A Christmas cool down comes with showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warm up continues through Friday! High temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50s under a strong ridge of high pressure. This will also help to keep the forecast dry through the end of the work week... but by Friday evening a cold front will be making its way in:

Warm end to work week (wowt)

A cold front drops in for Christmas Day... while this may spark the chance for a few mixed showers late Friday night into early Saturday it only brings a cool down into the 40s... it’ll still be a fairly mild and quiet day for holiday plans.

Christmas-cast (wowt)

We’ll stay mild through Sunday before we begin to cool... Sunday could bring a few scattered afternoon rain showers with highs in the mid-40s. We’ll gradually cool into Tuesday with a drop to the mid 30s.

Next 5 days (wowt)

You’ll notice the chill by next Wednesday and Thursday as highs fall to the 20s! Still no promise of any major systems in sight through the end of 2021... but we’ll keep an eye on New Year’s Eve and Day for the potential for something to develop.

