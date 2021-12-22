December tornado outbreak now largest on record for Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed 13 additional tornado tracks from the December 15th outbreak across portions of central Iowa over the past several days. This brings the total for the state to 43 tornadoes.

24 tornadoes have now been confirmed across the WOWT viewing area.

While the totals are still unofficial, the latest update would set a new record for the largest number of tornadoes recorded in a single day for the state of Iowa. The previous record was 35 tornadoes recorded on August 31st, 2014. 17 tornadoes were rated as EF-2 with winds of at least 110 to 125mph. 19 have been rated as EF-1 tornadoes with winds of 85-110mph. 3 were rated as EF-0, with winds of less than 85mph. 4 tornadoes are currently not yet rated or did not cause significant damage so received no rating.

A new tornado track in Pottawattomie County was also confirmed, the tornado touching down just southwest of Macedonia. The tornado moved northeast at speeds over 60mph, crossing Highway 92 before dissipating east of Oakland. Considerable damage was noted to trees, power lines, and homes in the area. The tornado was on the ground for 9.5 miles, but only lasted 8 minutes. It was rated an EF-1 with peak winds around 100mph.

With the most recent updates, the outbreak from last Wednesday now grows to 91 tornadoes across 4 states. Iowa bringing in 42 of those, with Nebraska at 27 so far. Minnesota also making headlines for recording the first-ever December tornadoes as part of this outbreak. 16 tornadoes have now been confirmed in that state. Additional storm surveys are ongoing, so these numbers are not final.

