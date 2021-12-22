Advertisement

December tornado outbreak now largest on record for Iowa

A severe weather outbreak on December 15, 2021 produced dozens of tornadoes across the region
By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed 13 additional tornado tracks from the December 15th outbreak across portions of central Iowa over the past several days. This brings the total for the state to 43 tornadoes.

24 tornadoes have now been confirmed across the WOWT viewing area.

RECAP: Get the full breakdown of the Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak

While the totals are still unofficial, the latest update would set a new record for the largest number of tornadoes recorded in a single day for the state of Iowa. The previous record was 35 tornadoes recorded on August 31st, 2014. 17 tornadoes were rated as EF-2 with winds of at least 110 to 125mph. 19 have been rated as EF-1 tornadoes with winds of 85-110mph. 3 were rated as EF-0, with winds of less than 85mph. 4 tornadoes are currently not yet rated or did not cause significant damage so received no rating.

Iowa Tornado Count
Iowa Tornado Count(WOWT)

A new tornado track in Pottawattomie County was also confirmed, the tornado touching down just southwest of Macedonia. The tornado moved northeast at speeds over 60mph, crossing Highway 92 before dissipating east of Oakland. Considerable damage was noted to trees, power lines, and homes in the area. The tornado was on the ground for 9.5 miles, but only lasted 8 minutes. It was rated an EF-1 with peak winds around 100mph.

Macedonia Tornado
Macedonia Tornado(WOWT)

With the most recent updates, the outbreak from last Wednesday now grows to 91 tornadoes across 4 states. Iowa bringing in 42 of those, with Nebraska at 27 so far. Minnesota also making headlines for recording the first-ever December tornadoes as part of this outbreak. 16 tornadoes have now been confirmed in that state. Additional storm surveys are ongoing, so these numbers are not final.

92 Tornadoes Reported From December 15th Outbreak
92 Tornadoes Reported From December 15th Outbreak(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Dec. 21 COVID-19 update: Omicron variant found in Douglas County
500 animals removed from Papillion home
Wallet thief hits small businesses in Omaha metro
December 21, 2021
Nebraska State Patrol: Late night emergency alert was an error
Omaha business owner in snow removal frustrated over lack of snow

Latest News

Record number of tornadoes in Iowa
Iowa Tornado Record
24 Tornadoes Confirmed in the WOWT Area from December 15th
6 FIRST ALERT UPDATE - 24 tornadoes confirmed in WOWT viewing area, 92 across the region
Warm end to work week
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A Christmas cool down comes with showers
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast