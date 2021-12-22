Advertisement

Creighton women head to break with a win

By Brent Weber
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Bluejays scored in double figures as Creighton downed Arkansas in Fayetteville, 81-72. The win closes out Creighton’s non-conference schedule in advance of the Christmas break.

The Bluejays (8-3) snapped Arkansas’ four-game win streak. Morgan Maly scored 20 points to lead Creighton.

The Bluejays open Big East play December 31at Butler.

