Creighton women head to break with a win
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Bluejays scored in double figures as Creighton downed Arkansas in Fayetteville, 81-72. The win closes out Creighton’s non-conference schedule in advance of the Christmas break.
The Bluejays (8-3) snapped Arkansas’ four-game win streak. Morgan Maly scored 20 points to lead Creighton.
The Bluejays open Big East play December 31at Butler.
