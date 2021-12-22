Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak on Nebraska volleyball team includes Coach Cook

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after leading his team to the National Championship game, Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an interview Wednesday, Cook said they had a COVID-19 outbreak in the travel party, and he confirmed he is among those testing positive.

“Being around 18,000 people up there in Columbus. I hear Wisconsin is starting to have an outbreak as well,” Cook said.

Some of the team will remain in Lincoln to quarantine, delaying their Christmas break.

UNL resumes classes Jan. 17.

10/11 Now contributed to this report.

