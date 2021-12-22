Advertisement

Charges amended after fiery, deadly Nebraska crash

Yorkwind Crawford, 50
Yorkwind Crawford, 50(PHOTO: Lancaster County Department of Corrections)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Charges against a Florida truck driver for a fiery and deadly crash in September were amended Tuesday from felonies to misdemeanors.

Prosecutors say Yorkwind Crawford rear-ended a car on I-80 east of the 27th Street interchange in Lincoln and continued for another mile, hitting other cars along the way. Investigators believed speed and inattention were contributing factors.

The tragedy killed 41-year-old Mark Kaipust and his 7-year old son Taylor. Both were from La Vista. Five other people were transported to hospitals with injuries.

Crawford was originally charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide-reckless/willful. Those charges were amended to motor vehicle homicide.

This means a conviction will go from a maximum of three years in prison and/or $10,000 fine to up to one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

Crawford was ordered to appear in Lancaster County court on February 2, 2022 for disposition without trial, which typically means it will wrap up with a change in plea.

