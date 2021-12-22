Advertisement

Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (CNN) - In the aftermath of a tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier this month, two babies were found wrapped in blankets inside of a bathtub that had been thrown from a home.

Bodycam video obtained in a public records request shows Hopkins County authorities finding the children Dec. 10. The tub was tossed by a tornado that demolished the house.

Sheriff’s deputies Trent Arnold and Troy Blue can be seen looking through the rubble in Dawson Springs.

They eventually heard crying in the distance and then came across the 15-month-old and 3-month-old still in the tub along with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible.

One was taken to the hospital for treatment of a head injury, but both children survived.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Dec. 21 COVID-19 update: Omicron variant found in Douglas County
500 animals removed from Papillion home
Wallet thief hits small businesses in Omaha metro
December 21, 2021
Nebraska State Patrol: Late night emergency alert was an error
Omaha business owner in snow removal frustrated over lack of snow

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden negative for COVID-19 after close contact, VP exposed
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial end 3rd day of deliberations with no verdict
Iowa woman held on bond after deputies find meth in car search
92 Tornadoes Reported From December 15th Outbreak
December tornado outbreak now largest on record for Iowa
Record number of tornadoes in Iowa
Iowa Tornado Record