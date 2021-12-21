UNO gets first look at St. Thomas hoops

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nerbaska Omaha’s two basketball programs took to the court to open Summit League play against a school that had never played an NCAA Division I game before this year, and they found out the St. Thomas Tommies are not to be taken lightly.

The women led most of the way in beating the Tommies 61-55 in St. Paul, MN. The Mavs were led by Elena Pilakouta’s 18 points and seven rebounds.

The men had a different experience. Missing five players from their bench, the Mavericks overcame a 29-point first half deficit to close to within six points late. But the Tommies, who committed only three turnovers in the entire game, held on for the 80-73 win, their first in Summit League play.

The Mavericks men play at home Against Western Illinois Wednesday, while the women are at Western Illinois Wednesday night as well.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.