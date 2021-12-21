Advertisement

UNO gets first look at St. Thomas hoops

By Brent Weber
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nerbaska Omaha’s two basketball programs took to the court to open Summit League play against a school that had never played an NCAA Division I game before this year, and they found out the St. Thomas Tommies are not to be taken lightly.

The women led most of the way in beating the Tommies 61-55 in St. Paul, MN. The Mavs were led by Elena Pilakouta’s 18 points and seven rebounds.

The men had a different experience. Missing five players from their bench, the Mavericks overcame a 29-point first half deficit to close to within six points late. But the Tommies, who committed only three turnovers in the entire game, held on for the 80-73 win, their first in Summit League play.

The Mavericks men play at home Against Western Illinois Wednesday, while the women are at Western Illinois Wednesday night as well.

