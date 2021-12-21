UNMC expert says air travel safer than destination, concern for holiday travel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five days out from Christmas and it’s already busy at Eppley Airfield. A sharp contrast from a year ago.

Air travel with children can make one feel like the world is on your shoulders. Simply living through a pandemic can do that to the rest of us.

For many, getting together for the holiday this year makes it even more special.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen her since August. She graduated basic training in Oklahoma. She’s back for Christmas and happy to have her back,” said Jacob Miller.

Jacob even bought Emily flowers, tomorrow marks their one-year anniversary together.

“I’m excited to be back. It’s a nice little break,” said Emily Fettes.

Emotions run high during Christmas week at the airport, especially when you consider how different this is from Christmas 2020.

“I actually tried to visit one of my friends who live in DC a year ago and it didn’t work out because of COVID restrictions. It’s crazy to think about how easy it is to do it this time,” said Delany Fredrick.

“Personally, I think the risk of travel is overblown,” said Dr. James Lawler, UNMC - Infectious Disease.

With airports across the country preparing for a busy holiday travel season, a word of caution regarding the new highly transmissible COVID variant from one of Nebraska’s top infectious disease experts.

It’s not about flying so much, but the gather at your destination.

“Those are the situations I worry about. The holiday gatherings. And people going out to eat and parties versus air travel. I’m getting on an airplane tomorrow. I can do that safely, take appropriate precautions. I’m vaccinated. But it’s everything that happens around travel that’s the problem,” said Lawler.

Meanwhile back at Eppley Airfield, the reunions will only pick up as we get closer to Christmas. Many travelers 6 news talked with say they’re trying to limit the risk of the virus while getting back to celebrating the season.

“I take every step I can to prevent it, but life must go on,” said Delany.

Eppley Airfield isn’t that far off from the high travel numbers pre-pandemic. Last month, 359,000 flyers came through the gates, that’s down 7 1/2% from November.

