Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Winter chill this morning but fall warmth to end the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Air temperatures in the teens will feel like single digits this morning thanks to that light south breeze to start. Even though we start colder, we’ll warm much more in the afternoon with a high in the 40s likely.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Once the winds flip and become northwest late this morning, they’ll likely gust to 35 mph in the metro. Gusts to 45 mph or so are possible north of the metro but they likely won’t make it south to the metro.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Another cold night is likely tonight with a low near 20 degrees. Southwest wind gusts will kick in a bit more Wednesday and that should keep the warming trend going. Highs in the lower 50s are expected Wednesday afternoon, mid 50s by Thursday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Everything looks good still for the Christmas weekend. Highs in the 50s on Christmas Eve will be the warmest of the weekend. There is a small chance of a wintry mix overnight into Christmas morning as Santa makes his rounds. That likely won’t cause any major issue and likely won’t be enough to give us a White Christmas.

Christmas Weekend
Christmas Weekend(WOWT)

