Report: 16% of Omaha metro businesses sell alcohol to minors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The number of bars, restaurants, and convenience stores selling alcohol to minors hit a six-year high over the weekend.

Checks across the Omaha metro show 16% of businesses not complying with the law. According to a news release, that number is nearly doubled from the last round of checks back in August.

Seven businesses are facing upgraded penalties due to previous violations including one with its third sale to a minor within the last two years.

If convicted, those stores could be forced to go a few days without any alcohol sales.

Authorities urge people to call 911 to report underage drinking in progress and people can report anonymously calling the statewide tip line at 1-866-Must-B-21 (687-8221).

“The Omaha Police Department takes underage drinking and the safety of our youth very seriously. Our department is committed to working with our community partners to reduce the devastating effects of alcohol consumption within our juvenile. IDs are vertical and have bold red text indicating that the minor is under 21. Businesses need to ask for the ID but then verify that the person presenting the ID is at least 21 prior to selling. We want youth and their families to have a safe holiday season.”

