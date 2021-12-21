Pursuit involving child leads to Grand Island man’s arrest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is jail in Hamilton County after an early Tuesday morning pursuit involving a child.

According to Grand Island police it all started around 12:25 a.m. on South Locust Street.

Police said they were attempted to pull over Miguel Samaniego, 29, Grand Island, following an alleged assault where he strangled his girlfriend.

GIPD said Samaniego had fled the scene with the couple’s three year old child prior.

As police tried to stop Samaniego, a slow pursuit out of town began where at one point stop sticks were used on the tires of his Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Samaniego made it near Highway 30 and Gunbarrel, where Nebraska State Patrol became involved.

Police said the vehicle then stalled and for some time the child was on Samaniego’s lap being used as a shield, as he would not cooperate with police.

Samaniego then started the vehicle again and fled at high speed on Highway 2 with only three tires and the child still on board.

The Jeep reached speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour as it fled eastbound. It then exited at mile marker 332 and traveled north into a residential area of Aurora. Aurora Police Officers then located the vehicle at a residence in Aurora.

Troopers arrested Samaniego without further incident.

Samaniego was arrested on Hamilton County charges of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol, child neglect, transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license, open alcohol container and numerous traffic violations

Samaniego was referred for Hall County charges of kidnapping, strangulation, third-degree domestic assault with prior conviction, first-degree false imprisonment, child abuse, willful flight to avoid arrest, protection order violation, obstruction, no operator’s license, no seatbelt and a child restraint violation.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Aurora Police Department were all involved in the pursuit as well.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.