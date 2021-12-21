Omaha Police release pictures of suspect’s car in connection to shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department released new pictures of the car involved in a shooting last week.

Near the intersection of South 29th & T Street late Tuesday night, two people were shot just after 10 p.m. Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP and tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

This car was involved in a shooting in the area of 29th and T St. on 12/13/21. If you have any info on this incident, vehicle or parties involved, contact us at 402-444-STOP or the p3tips app. Tips leading to the arrest of shooting suspects are eligible for a reward up to $10,000 pic.twitter.com/xNDnaZz3R3 — OPDCrimeStoppers (@CrimeOpd) December 20, 2021

