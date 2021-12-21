Omaha Police release pictures of suspect’s car in connection to shooting
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department released new pictures of the car involved in a shooting last week.
Near the intersection of South 29th & T Street late Tuesday night, two people were shot just after 10 p.m. Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP and tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.
