Advertisement

Omaha Police looking for robbery suspects

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for two men who robbed a south Omaha business on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday at La Providencia, south of 24th and L streets. According to police reports, two men, one armed with a handgun, came into the business and demanded money.

The clerk gave them cash, the report states, and the suspects also smashed a jewelry case, took those items, and fled the store.

The suspects were described as a tall, white male with average build who was wearing a brown Carhart coat, light blue jeans, brown boots, and a blue surgical mask and was armed with a handgun; and a white or light-skinned Hispanic male wearing blue jeans, an orange shirt with a black hoodie, and light brown shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867); or submit a tip online P3tips.com or via the P3tips app. Information leading to the arrest of a robbery suspect could earn the tipster a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Michael Tripp
Kidnapping suspect returned to Iowa
Wallet thief hits small businesses in Omaha metro
Omaha Police use pepper balls to disperse unruly crowd
Dr. Lawler on omicron: 'The math catches up with you very quickly'
Health security expert encourages COVID-19 boosters as omicron wave could be worse than delta
Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect

Latest News

Gas tax dropping in Nebraska
Gas tax dropping in Nebraska
Lack of snow in Omaha hurts businesses
Lack of snow in Omaha hurts businesses
Murray bridge in Nebraska opens as single lane after collapse
Big Red Extra: Huskers host Wyoming Wednesday at noon
Big Red Extra: Huskers host Wyoming Wednesday at noon