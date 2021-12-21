Omaha Police looking for robbery suspects

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for two men who robbed a south Omaha business on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday at La Providencia, south of 24th and L streets. According to police reports, two men, one armed with a handgun, came into the business and demanded money.

The clerk gave them cash, the report states, and the suspects also smashed a jewelry case, took those items, and fled the store.

The suspects were described as a tall, white male with average build who was wearing a brown Carhart coat, light blue jeans, brown boots, and a blue surgical mask and was armed with a handgun; and a white or light-skinned Hispanic male wearing blue jeans, an orange shirt with a black hoodie, and light brown shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867); or submit a tip online P3tips.com or via the P3tips app. Information leading to the arrest of a robbery suspect could earn the tipster a reward of up to $1,000.

