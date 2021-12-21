Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a bank robbery inside of a Hy-Vee near Center Street Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told police a man in his 20s, wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, and white shoes handed the teller at First National Bank a note demanding money. The man left in a brown or gold Chevy Equinox with no plates after getting an unknown amount of money.

Authorities say tips are eligible for a reward of up to $20,000 that lead to an arrest of the bank robbery suspect. People can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

