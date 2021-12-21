Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol arrest Kansas man in child enticement investigation

(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - In an ongoing investigation now in the hands of the FBI, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 39-year-old man from Oberlin, Kansas last Thursday.

Steven Elliott was arrested for enticement by an electronic device and is lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

According to the release, Elliott set up a meeting spot in North Platte that was allegedly sexual in nature with who he believed was a 15-year-old girl. Elliott was actually talking to an undercover NSP investigator.

Elliot was taken into custody without incident when he arrived at the meeting spot.

