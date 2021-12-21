Monoclonal antibody treatments on the rise in Nebraska as omicron spikes nationwide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monoclonal antibody IV infusions are rising across the state. Just a few months ago, only several hundred treatments were administered per week, and now Nebraska is seeing close to 1,400 per week.

The treatment, which received emergency use authorization from the FDA in November of 2020, has been used to help people avoid severe COVID-19 infections.

“Basically, they make antibodies in a lab that work against COVID so we can go ahead and inject those antibodies into your body and your body will be able to use those to help fight the virus before your body can start making its own antibodies against it,” says Mike Zadina, the Director of Pharmacy Operations for CHI Health.

Across Nebraska, there are 86 locations to receive the infusions, but the goal is to get it as soon as you have developed symptoms or have tested positive.

“The absolute limit that patients can receive therapy under EUA for patients that are symptomatic is within 10 days of their symptom onset,” Zadina adds.

“We know from the studies that have been done that the earlier somebody receives therapy, the less likely they are to develop more severe disease, the less likely they are to be hospitalized or progress to morbidity or mortality,” says Bryan Alexander, a Clinical Pharmacist for Infectious Diseases at Nebraska Medicine.

At his press conference Monday morning, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and the state’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, pushed for people to get the treatment.

“We strongly recommend that you get that monoclonal antibody treatment. That means talking to your doctor and getting the prescription for it,” Ricketts said. “If your doctor won’t give you that prescription without a good reason, and I’ve had many people tell me their doctor just doesn’t want to do it, get a new doctor.”

But health experts tell 6 News it’s not quite that easy and it may not be safe for some people. In order to receive the treatment, you need to meet several criteria.

“There are two main groups that can receive treatment, the first and largest pool are those that have symptomatic but not severe COVID-19 disease, so patients who have tested positive and who have one or more high-risk criteria as defined by the CDC, and then finally they would have to not be in a few categories, they can’t be hospitalized, they can’t be on oxygen therapies,” Alexander explains.

The next group of those who are eligible are people who are high-risk and have been in contact with someone who has a confirmed positive COVID-19 test. They also must be either unvaccinated or immunosuppressed, Alexander says.

And as the omicron variant of COVID-19 has now become the dominant strain of COVID-19, experts say the effectiveness and supply of monoclonal treatments could be threatened in the coming weeks.

“The fact that the two of the three monoclonal preparations we’ve been using and the two work course agents we’ve been getting the most of are probably going to have decreased activity in the face of an omicron wave, so that third one, that is probably the one we have the least supply of, does have solid very good activity, so we’re kind of working out a plan in coordination not only with our state agency but with our federal agencies in terms of preparing for a situation in which we might have limited antibodies available with a lot of cases of omicron,” says Alexander, who also works with the state on the number of infusions that gets allocated to the state of Nebraska.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, experts still say vaccination should be the number one priority.

“This is not a replacement for vaccination, it’s not a replacement for masking, it’s not a replacement for social distancing, not a replacement for hand hygiene, it’s just another tool that we have in our treatment of COVID,” Zadina says.

