LPD: Man punches, kicks woman, threatens man with sword who was trying to help

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say assaulted a woman and threatened a stranger, with a sword, who was trying to help.

On Tuesday, just after 1:45 a.m., a 53-year-old man saw 30-year-old Jordan Williams assaulting a 23-year-old woman near 10th Street and Park Avenue.

LPD said the man tried intervening but explained that Williams produced a sword, estimated to be 8-10 inches in length, approached him and told him to mind his own business.

Police said as officers approached, Williams and the victim sped off in a silver Honda Accord and officers were not able to quickly pursue.

According to police, the car was spotted again near 27th Street and Highway 2, driving recklessly.

LPD said the car was followed with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol Airwing until it eventually parked in an area of Old Dominion Road and Culpepper Court.

Williams and the woman ran from the car and were taken into custody separately hiding in shrubbery, police said.

Officers said that Williams remained aggressive and his arrest required several officers.

A machete with an approximately 10-inch blade and a kitchen knife with an approximately 3.5-inch blade were located near where Williams was arrested, according to police.

LPD said the woman confirmed that Williams is her friend and had assaulted her after he borrowed her car. Police said she explained that Williams punched her in the face and kicked her multiple times, and she had several contusions and abrasions on her head.

Williams was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, assault 3rd Degree and resist arrest.

The woman is not facing any charges.

