Advertisement

LPD looking for stolen car, taken while man was parked at southeast Lincoln apartment

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are looking for a stolen car they say was taken from an apartment complex in southeast Lincoln.

At 1 a.m. on Tuesday, a 21-year-old victim told police he was seated in his white 2016 Honda Fit in the parking lot of the Georgetown Apartments, near 70th and Van Dorn, when an unknown man came up to his car, knocked on the window and said he needed help with a dog.

LPD said when the victim got out of his car to help, the man jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off in the car.

According to police, the Honda Fit has an estimated value of $9,000 with a Nebraska license plate: Fits All.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigate car crashing into home
Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Omaha under investigation
Fremont County deputies arrest two Omaha men after catching fake license plates
Police respond to walk-in shooting victim at Nebraska Medical Center
Three people accused of drug crimes in Nebraska sentenced

Latest News

Bright future for Omaha arts
Bright future for Omaha arts
Omaha Police respond to holiday shooting on Christmas
Omaha Police respond to holiday shooting on Christmas
Two men cited for holiday stabbing on Christmas
Two men cited for holiday stabbing on Christmas
Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska man dies after fleeing traffic stop
Hour by hour wind gusts Monday
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Breezy Monday morning with increasing clouds