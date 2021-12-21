LPD looking for stolen car, taken while man was parked at southeast Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are looking for a stolen car they say was taken from an apartment complex in southeast Lincoln.

At 1 a.m. on Tuesday, a 21-year-old victim told police he was seated in his white 2016 Honda Fit in the parking lot of the Georgetown Apartments, near 70th and Van Dorn, when an unknown man came up to his car, knocked on the window and said he needed help with a dog.

LPD said when the victim got out of his car to help, the man jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off in the car.

According to police, the Honda Fit has an estimated value of $9,000 with a Nebraska license plate: Fits All.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.