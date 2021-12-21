Kellogg’s union ratifies deal; employees to return to work next week

(WOWT) - Kellogg’s Co. and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union both confirmed Tuesday that workers had approved the latest tentative agreement announced Thursday.

The latest contract was put before the BCTGM and the four local unions representing 1,400 employees at its U.S. cereal plants in Omaha; Battle Creek, Mich.; Lancaster, Penn.; and Memphis, Tenn. — “all of whom are welcome back to work,” Kellogg’s said in its release Tuesday.

With the new five-year contract in place, the company said employees will return to work next week.

“We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work,” Kellogg’s Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane said in the company’s news release. “We look forward to their return and continuing to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers.”

