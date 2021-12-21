Iowa fire officials in need of volunteers, raise concerns of shortage in rural communities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire that ripped through the only grocery store in Malvern, Iowa last week is shining a light on a growing issue, a shortage of volunteer firefighters.

More than 20 different fire departments responded to the call and some of those departments tell 6 News resources are stretched thin. It took more than 100 firefighters and dozen other support crews to put the fire out on Main Street in Malvern.

In southwest Iowa, most of the responding crews are volunteers. The problem is small departments just don’t have the manpower, which means things could turn dangerous quickly when a fire breaks out.

“With our volunteer community and the numbers that we have, we are having to wait longer to get those resources because they are having to come from a lot further away so it’s harder to be able to get into these fires and get ahead of them,” said Dan Morse.

Dan Morse is the Chief of Tabor, Iowa’s Fire Department. The community sits just seven miles from Malvern and volunteers with this department were some of the first on the scene.

But with low numbers of volunteers, more manpower had to be called in.

“I think the furthest I heard was Plattsmouth. Getting them across the state line and then you know we had Sydney and almost every department in Fremont and Mills Counties as well as Road Oak.”

This isn’t the first time communities in the area have to rely on neighboring communities for help. Fire department leaders say the situation is so dire they are having to ask for help from other states.

”Every department, especially in southwest Iowa, in Fremont and Mills County, we struggle and we have to support each other. But, we are having to pull resources from further away. We’ve had several grass fires this last grass fire season where we were pulling departments from Missouri to come help us out.”

Morse says there is a high number of volunteers retiring and not enough younger volunteers joining departments. Now the focus must shift to get the help they need.

”We are trying to really preach that younger crowd being a part of your community and that’s what we have to attack because we need to get those younger people involved.”

Fire officials in smaller towns say if the number of people volunteering doesn’t grow, they are worried about what that could mean for the future of rural communities.

