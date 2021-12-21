Advertisement

Hildebrand leaves Huskers for Long Beach State

By Brent Weber
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It comes with the territory of running one of the nation’s best college volleyball programs, as another Huskers assistant is leaving to take a head job.

This time associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand is headed back to The Beach, his alma mater at Long Beach State.

After two years away with the USA Beach National Team, he returned for a second coaching stint with the Huskers and helped lead them to this year’s national runner-up finish.

Hildebrand is the fourth Nebraska assistant in the last six years to move on from John Cook’s program to an NCAA Division I head coaching job.

