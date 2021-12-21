Advertisement

FIJI defendant denies rape allegations; demands trial

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Jacob Meloan, one of the defendants in the lawsuit claiming two members of a fraternity raped Makena Solberg last year, has denied the allegations.

A motion was filed by Meloan’s attorney on Monday denying that the sexual activity between him and the plaintiff was not consensual. The motion requested that the lawsuit be dismissed, but added that “Meloan’s intentions point to a fair trial where all matters within this case be in the presence of a jury.”

The lawsuit claims Meloan and Carson Steffen “planned and conspired to lure Plaintiff into one of their bedrooms at the residence” and raped her. It goes on to say the men “filmed or photographed the sexual activity without Plaintiff’s consent and while she was in an intoxicated, physically impaired, and physically vulnerable state of which Defendants Steffen and Meloan were aware or should have been aware.”

It also says that the two men then widely shared those videos and photographs among the frat members and others.

Bright future for Omaha arts
Two men cited for holiday stabbing on Christmas
Nebraska man dies after fleeing traffic stop
