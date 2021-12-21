Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Dreaming of a mild Christmas, warmth builds

By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our warm up kicked in Tuesday and we’ll keep it going ahead of the Christmas holiday! A strong ridge of high pressure builds through Friday warming us each afternoon, eventfully into the mid-50s!

Next 3 days
Next 3 days(wowt)

A cold front drops in for Christmas Day... while this may spark the chance for a few mixed showers early on Saturday it only brings a cool down into the 40s... it’ll still be a fairly mild and quiet day for holiday plans.

Christmas-cast
Christmas-cast(wowt)

We’ll stay mild through Sunday before we begin to cool... Sunday could bring a few scattered afternoon rain showers with highs in the mid-40s. We’ll gradually cool into Tuesday with a drop to the mid 30s. You’ll notice the chill by next Wednesday and Thursday as highs fall to the 20s! Still no major systems in sight through the end of 2021.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

