Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man receives 77 months in federal prison for being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition

Harden admitted that he knowingly possessed five rounds of ammunition after having been...
Harden admitted that he knowingly possessed five rounds of ammunition after having been convicted of nine misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence, six crimes punishable by more than a year imprisonment, and while being the subject to two no-contact orders.(WDBJ)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 41-year-old Daryl Harden was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for possessing ammunition after having prior convictions for felonies and domestic abuse assaults.

Harden received the sentence after a guilty plea in June 2021. Harden admitted that he knowingly possessed five rounds of ammunition after having been convicted of nine misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence, six crimes punishable by more than a year imprisonment, and while being the subject to two no-contact orders.

Harden must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigate car crashing into home
Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Omaha under investigation
Fremont County deputies arrest two Omaha men after catching fake license plates
Police respond to walk-in shooting victim at Nebraska Medical Center
Three people accused of drug crimes in Nebraska sentenced

Latest News

Bright future for Omaha arts
Bright future for Omaha arts
Omaha Police respond to holiday shooting on Christmas
Omaha Police respond to holiday shooting on Christmas
Two men cited for holiday stabbing on Christmas
Two men cited for holiday stabbing on Christmas
Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska man dies after fleeing traffic stop
Hour by hour wind gusts Monday
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Breezy Monday morning with increasing clouds