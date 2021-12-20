Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Chilly start to a week that warms toward Christmas weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chilly air will greet you out the door early today with temps in the 20s and wind chills in the teens at times. There will be a bit of a weak front that moves through during the mid morning that should help kick up the north winds for a bit. That will help hold us in the mid 30s for highs at best today.

Monday forecast (WOWT)

Wind Chill Forecast (WOWT)

Wind gusts could hit about 30 mph at times mid to late morning just behind the boundary that will shift the winds.

Monday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

We should be able to warm a bit more on Tuesday even though the wind will be a bit stronger in the afternoon. Those wind gusts could hit 40 mph from the northwest during the afternoon.

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

That will still give us highs in the 40s during the afternoon but that wind will add a bit of a chill. I still expect us to jump to near 50 degrees Wednesday as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

All looks nice and quiet for the 3 day Christmas holiday weekend as well. It will be dry and rather mild with temperatures a good 10-20 degrees above average.

Christmas Weekend (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.