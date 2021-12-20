Advertisement

Pipeline firm fights order to name Iowa landowners in path

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A company that wants to build a pipeline to carry carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa and several other states to North Dakota where it would be stored underground is fighting Iowa regulators’ order to reveal the names of business and governments in the path of the $4.5 billion project.

Summit Carbon Solutions has appealed to the Iowa Utilities Board and asked a court to intervene because it says the order would force it to identify many farmers who own land along the route because the land is often held by trusts or family corporations.

Environmental groups argue that keeping the names secret will only make it harder to organize opposition to the project.

