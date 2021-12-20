Advertisement

LIVE: Nebraska medical experts give update on COVID-19 omicron variant

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. James Lawler of UNMC and Dr. Peter Angeletti of UNL are talking about the COVID-19 omicron variant and sharing animation about how the COVID-19 virus operates.

Dr. Lawler is the co-executive director of the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and Dr. Angeletti is an associate professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Center for Virology.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

