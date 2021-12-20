Omaha man arrested in connection to August shooting at public park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a man over a week ago after responding to a shooting in August.

Manuel Mata was arrested for first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Deputies found two people with injuries when investigating a shooting near 162nd and Butler Ave on Aug. 22. They say a “male victim had a gunshot wound to the chest and the female victim had minor injuries,” according to the release.

Authorities discovered in the investigation, that the victims were shot while in a parked car at a public park. It was later identified that Mata was the shooting suspect.

They found evidence that implies “Mata approached the victims in their car, mistakenly believing they were associated to the recent break-ins and shot at the victim’s car, ultimately striking the male occupant during a brief interaction.”

Further in the investigation, authorities also discovered Mata saw a video describing suspects from recent car break-ins on a neighbor app that same night. Mata was arrested without incident at his home on Dec. 10th and was booked in Douglas County.

