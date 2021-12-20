Advertisement

Omaha man arrested in connection to August shooting at public park

(PHOTO: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a man over a week ago after responding to a shooting in August.

Manuel Mata was arrested for first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Deputies found two people with injuries when investigating a shooting near 162nd and Butler Ave on Aug. 22. They say a “male victim had a gunshot wound to the chest and the female victim had minor injuries,” according to the release.

Authorities discovered in the investigation, that the victims were shot while in a parked car at a public park. It was later identified that Mata was the shooting suspect.

They found evidence that implies “Mata approached the victims in their car, mistakenly believing they were associated to the recent break-ins and shot at the victim’s car, ultimately striking the male occupant during a brief interaction.”

Further in the investigation, authorities also discovered Mata saw a video describing suspects from recent car break-ins on a neighbor app that same night. Mata was arrested without incident at his home on Dec. 10th and was booked in Douglas County.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six horses die in overnight barn fire in Bellevue
Omaha Police use pepper balls to disperse unruly crowd
Iowa woman sentenced for distributing substance, fentanyl overdose death
Douglas County Chief Deputy says parents could be liable for vandalism damages
Two teens die, three others hurt in Iowa rollover crash

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: 'We still have robust hospital capacity'
Dr. Gary Anthone and Gov. Pete Ricketts give COVID-19 update
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska COVID-19 update
Charles Schwab announced Monday that it is retaining the exclusive naming rights for the home...
Charles Schwab retains rights to TD Ameritrade Park, home of College World Series
Nathan Michael Tripp
Kidnapping suspect returned to Iowa