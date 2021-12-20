Advertisement

Omaha home damaged in fire under investigation

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine what likely started the fire that damaged a house in North Omaha.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, fire crews were called to a house near North 26th and Sprague, a few blocks south of Ames. The house was reportedly vacant and crews knocked down the fire in about 20 minutes.

Damage is estimated at around $10,000 but the good news is that no one was hurt.

