Omaha families help hundreds struggling with homelessness celebrate holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christmas is just a few days away, and Omaha families are doing what they can to help support the homeless and vulnerable members of our community.

The Open Door Mission’s ‘Adopt-a-Guest’ program has given thousands of homeless community members over the past two decades a Christmas morning filled with joy and gifts.

“We have over 500 of our guests experiencing homelessness that will still be with us on Christmas morning and over 200 sponsors have generously wrapped all the gifts they actually shopped for and labeled them so that these wonderful men, women and children who are experiencing homelessness will have gifts under the tree on Christmas morning,” says Open Door Mission President Candace Gregory.

The program is one of just two where community members are asked to purchase all-new clothing items and gifts for those staying at the Mission’s campus, rather than donating gently used items.

Over the years, Gregory says Omaha families continue to give more and more to help their vulnerable neighbors.

“We ask that people just do $75 to $100 dollars worth of goods and people do way more than that, as you can see, people are very, very generous,” she says.

“Considering everything we’ve been through these last couple of years, it’s been challenging, it’s been exhausting and yet every one of our guests that are experiencing homelessness as of today are being sponsored, we even have sponsors waiting for someone to experience homelessness and they are going to adopt them, go and shop, wrap those gifts so they have things on Christmas morning, so it really shows the true kindness and compassion that our community truly has and it’s a great testimony for Omaha and southwest Iowa.”

The gift drop-off began Sunday afternoon at the Elkhorn Outreach and Donation center.

That’s where Todd Remmereid could be found.

“We just dropped off our Christmas presents for the two individuals our company has chosen to adopt this season,” he says.

Employees of his company, TR Construction, pooled money together to purchase the requested items from two Christmas wish lists.

“It’s just such a immediate need, you see folks out who are fighting the elements, that are homeless or struggling and it goes directly to an individual so you feel like you’re really making an impact on someone,” he says. “It feels great, in fact I’m going to go home and clean out my closet and bring a whole bunch more stuff.”

Gregory tells 6 News the need for support and volunteers is there all year round, but that in the coming days there could be more who could use some Christmas morning joy.

“We average anywhere from five to 10 people a night that come through the open door mission that of course didn’t plan to become homeless, so if anyone’s interested in doing some last minute shopping and wrapping then of course you can give us a call,” she says.

Drop off will continue at the Elkhorn center on Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesday at the Mission’s main campus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For how you can help the Open Door Mission and vulnerable community members, visit their website.

