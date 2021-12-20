Nebraska officials encourage healthy holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and the state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone held a news conference to encourage Nebraskans to prioritize their health this holiday season.

Both Ricketts and Dr. Anthone were encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations but also encouraged Nebraskans to ask their doctors to prescribe monoclonal antibody treatments should they contract COVID-19. The treatment is under an emergency use authorization, as COVID-19 vaccinations have been.

Nebraska has been allocated to 800-900 doses of monoclonal antibodies by the federal government, but Dr. Anthone said that his team has been able to secure an extra 600-800 doses each week by demonstrating the demand for the treatment.

Meanwhile, hospitals are keeping up with patient care, Dr. Anthone said.

“Most patients are getting the care they need at this point,” he said.

But vaccination is still the best tool for fighting COVID-19, the governor said. He also encouraged Nebraskans to get tested ahead of gathering for the holidays.

“Getting the COVID shot will help you build the antibodies so you reduce the severe reactions like going to the hospital or potentially dying from getting COVID,” he said. “Everybody needs to remember that this is going to be with us forever. The virus is never going away. The flu virus doesn’t go away; we have new shots every year for the flu virus. The COVID virus is going to be with us for a long, long time, so we’re going to have to manage this, and the best defense we have against that COVID virus is making sure we get the vaccine. It’ll help you build that immunity so that you can fight off the virus.”

On other topics, the governor acknowledged the recent ransomware attack included an attack on Kronos, which is how the state manages its human resources. He said the state is doing manual workarounds to maintain system functionality.

He also said that the state had received “a significant increase,” maybe three to six times normal, in the number of applications to jobs with the Department of Corrections.

