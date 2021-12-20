Kidnapping suspect returned to Iowa

RED OAK, Ia. (WOWT) - Police in Red Oak, Iowa say a Missouri man was unaware they were looking for him until he was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for kidnapping.

Nathan Tripp, 31, was arrested December 13 in Johnson County, Kansas. The Booneville, Missouri man was wanted for an alleged incident that happened in Red Oak in May 2021.

Police told 6 News that Tripp held a woman against her will and cut her with a knife. The victim, described as a friend who he met online, received minor injuries

Police said Tripp became nervous and left during the May incident. He was arrested seven months later and was then extradited and returned to the Montgomery County, Iowa jail on December 17.

