David’s Evening Forecast - Feels like winter tonight, warming later this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies greeted us this morning, but a cold front brought strong north winds that kept us feeling quite chilly. Clouds rolled in this afternoon as well, dropping temperatures back into the 20s for the evening hours. Steady north winds have pushed wind chills into the teens. We will stay cold all evening, with temperatures slowly dropping through the 20s. Skies should clear out overnight, with lows near 18 for Omaha. Expect wind chills in the 10-15 degree range by early Tuesday morning.

Winds turn back to the south Tuesday morning, briefly giving us a chance to warm up. Temperatures should bounce into the lower 40s by midday, but another colder front moving through during the late morning hours will bring us another windy and chilly afternoon. Temperatures likely begin to fall after Noon, with temperatures back in the 30s by early evening. North winds could gust as high as 30 or 35mph during the early afternoon. Overnight lows fall back to near 20 by Wednesday morning.

Omaha's Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

We should see a more substantial warm-up by Wednesday. South winds return and stick around this time helping to push temperatures up to around 50 degrees. Exect winds to still be on the breezy side, but we will see plenty of sunshine. The warm-up continues into Thursday, with highs warming into the middle 50s. We should see another mild day Friday before a cold front drops temperatures a little heading into the weekend. Christmas Day is looking a little cooler, but we should still be above average with highs in the 40s. The long-range forecast continues to be relatively quiet in terms of rain or snow chances, with only a slight chance for rain or snow by the middle of next week. Temperatures may start to take a dive as we get closer to the start of the new year.

