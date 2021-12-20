Advertisement

Charles Schwab retains rights to TD Ameritrade Park, home of College World Series

Charles Schwab announced Monday that it is retaining the exclusive naming rights for the home...
Charles Schwab announced Monday that it is retaining the exclusive naming rights for the home of the College World Series.(Business Wire)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Schwab announced Monday that it is retaining the exclusive naming rights for TD Ameritrade Park, home of the College World Series.

Obtained through its acquisition of TD Ameritrade in October 2020, the company will hold the rights to the venue for the men’s NCAA Division I baseball tournament through 2029. The name change takes effect in 2022.

“Today’s announcement signifies our continued commitment to the people of Omaha and to baseball fans from across the country who visit the city each year,” the company said in a news release through Business Wire.

The agreement made with the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority in Omaha will implement Charles Schwab signage throughout the interior and exterior of the venue as well as branding on many items that are part of the facility’s operations.

“Between their community presence and storied success, we are certain that Charles Schwab will be an excellent naming rights partner,” Roger Dixon, president and CEO of MECA, said in the release. “We will continue to assure that Charles Schwab Field Omaha remains a top-tier facility while helping to oversee its massive rebranding efforts in the new year.”

