Authorities: Omaha man arrested in August shooting thought victims were break-in suspects

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a man they arrested in connection with an August shooting had mistaken the victims for suspects in a series of vehicle break-ins.

DCSO and the Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested Manuel Mata without incident on Friday, Dec. 10, at his home. He faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

On Aug. 22, deputies found two people with injuries when investigating a shooting near 162nd Street and Butler Avenue. Authorities said a man had been shot in the chest, and the woman with him had minor injuries, according to Monday’s news release. Authorities determined then that the victims were shot while in a parked car at a public park.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Mata had been watching video on an app “depicting suspects from recent vehicle break-ins.”

They found evidence that implies “Mata approached the victims in their car, mistakenly believing they were associated to the recent break-ins and shot at the victim’s car, ultimately striking the male occupant during a brief interaction,” the release states.

Mata was booked into Douglas County Jail.

