Wisconsin wins NCAA national championship in five sets against the Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska made progress but it still ends in less than ideal fashion losing to Wisconsin in five sets (22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12). The Badgers felt like the clear favorite coming in considering their head-to-head success and how they’ve played in the NCAA Tournament but the Huskers took found early success winning the first set and building a 13-7 lead in the second.

Wisconsin figured it out coming back to win the second 31-29 and then winning another tight one in the third. Nebraska found itself in a must-win situation in the fourth and won. A moment that really showed where this team improved over the past few weeks. The ability to come back against the best. The fifth set started very badly for Nebraska as Wisconsin pulled out to a 7-0 lead, the Huskers finished the night on a 12-8 run but it was not enough.

In the two previous meetings, this season the Huskers won one total set, here they doubled it, it was a very good performance. The Badgers win their first national championship, they’ve also now beat the Huskers eight straight, a run that goes back to September 2017. A record crowd of 18,755 packed Nationwide Arena in Columbus, which is the most ever for the NCAA national championship. Regardless of this outcome, the Big Ten has won nine of the last 15 titles.

