Six horses die in overnight barn fire in Bellevue

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Six horses are dead following an overnight barn fire a block east of Chandler off Prairie Ave. Bellevue Fire says they were called at 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

They say crews had issues reaching the fire because the fire truck wouldn’t make it up the narrow driveway. The closest fire hydrant was a block and a half away.

Crews were eventually able to get the fire under control and the cause is under investigation.

