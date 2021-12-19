Six horses die in overnight barn fire in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Six horses are dead following an overnight barn fire a block east of Chandler off Prairie Ave. Bellevue Fire says they were called at 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

They say crews had issues reaching the fire because the fire truck wouldn’t make it up the narrow driveway. The closest fire hydrant was a block and a half away.

Crews were eventually able to get the fire under control and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.