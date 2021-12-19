Advertisement

Omaha Police use pepper balls to disperse unruly crowd

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Omaha police used pepper balls to help disperse an unruly crowd of several hundred people after a party in a business turned violent.

Officers from several precincts responded to the disturbance at Top Flight Fitness near 73rd and Maple streets around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after several people called 911 to report multiple fights.

The owner of the business told police he had rented the property out for the party, but he needed help getting the crowd to leave. Around the same time, a disturbance was reported at a nearby gas station where members of the crowd were reportedly causing damage inside.

Police said two 21-year-old women were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction of law enforcement.

