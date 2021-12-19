Advertisement

Man sentenced in federal court for violent assault near Winnebago Indian Reservation

(WMTV)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 25-year-old of Winnebago was sentenced in federal court Friday by a U.S. attorney.

Elyas Payne Roberts was sentenced to 24 months, two years, for assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country. Roberts will also serve three years on supervised release after his sentence.

In an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a victim was taken to a Sioux City hospital via helicopter in need of medical attention for a reported assault in June 2020. The victim was in the hospital for four days with a “left-sided nasal bone, maxilla, and orbital floor fractures.”

According to the release, officials say, “Roberts physically assaulted another male on BIA Road 17 near a trailer park within the boundaries of the Winnebago Indian Reservation.”

