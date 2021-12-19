Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a chillier start to the day Sunday, with morning temperatures running 5° to 15° colder than this time Saturday. After starting in the teens, temperatures will warm up to near 40° this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are on tap, with just a few high clouds possible for areas north of I-80.

Conditions will become breezy by the afternoon, with southerly gusts 30-35 mph possible. There will still be a bite to the air, though we’ll be quite a bit warmer than we were Saturday afternoon.

Hour by hour wind gusts Sunday (WOWT)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s. Wind gusts will back off, with sustained winds from the south 7-15 mph.

A dry cold front will move through Monday morning, shifting our winds and dropping our highs back into the 30s. Winds from the north could gust 25 to 30 mph, especially around midday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Highs warm back into the low to mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday before making a run for 50° Thursday and Christmas Eve!

At this time, mostly dry conditions are expected for the week ahead, with above normal temperatures forecast for Christmas Day.

