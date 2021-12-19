Advertisement

Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer Sunday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a chillier start to the day Sunday, with morning temperatures running 5° to 15° colder than this time Saturday. After starting in the teens, temperatures will warm up to near 40° this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are on tap, with just a few high clouds possible for areas north of I-80.

Conditions will become breezy by the afternoon, with southerly gusts 30-35 mph possible. There will still be a bite to the air, though we’ll be quite a bit warmer than we were Saturday afternoon.

Hour by hour wind gusts Sunday
Hour by hour wind gusts Sunday(WOWT)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s. Wind gusts will back off, with sustained winds from the south 7-15 mph.

A dry cold front will move through Monday morning, shifting our winds and dropping our highs back into the 30s. Winds from the north could gust 25 to 30 mph, especially around midday.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Highs warm back into the low to mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday before making a run for 50° Thursday and Christmas Eve!

At this time, mostly dry conditions are expected for the week ahead, with above normal temperatures forecast for Christmas Day.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free 6 First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

YouTube TV lost access to all Disney-owned channels Saturday. The companies are hoping to reach...
YouTube TV customers may not be able to watch Huskers in National Championship game
As of Saturday morning, at least 18 tornadoes have been confirmed
UPDATE: Wednesday’s confirmed tornado count rises to 18 in the WOWT viewing area
Douglas County Chief Deputy says parents could be liable for vandalism damages
Safety concerns growing for first responders in expanding Gretna area
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash

Latest News

Sunday, December 19th
Mallory's 6 First Alert Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - A winter chill tonight, warming Sunday
David’s Evening Forecast - A winter chill tonight, warming Sunday
As of Saturday morning, at least 18 tornadoes have been confirmed
UPDATE: Wednesday’s confirmed tornado count rises to 18 in the WOWT viewing area