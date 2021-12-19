Iowa woman sentenced for distributing substance, fentanyl overdose death
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - A 41-year-old woman from Iowa was sentenced on Thursday by a U.S. district court judge.
Tonia Sue White was sentenced to 188 months, about 15 years, for distributing a controlled substance which resulted in death.
In an investigation by the Des Moines Police Department, officers went to a Walgreens in Des Moines for a drug overdose in June 2020. The victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.
According to the release, “White admitted to distributing a quantity of heroin to the victim’s associate, which was shared with the victim” in a post-Miranda interview.
The Des Moines Police Department Vice-Narcotics Unit received information from someone who was with the victim around the time of the overdose leading investigators to White.
The lab results showed a mix of heroin and fentanyl that authorities say White distributed.
